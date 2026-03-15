USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.46. 11,417,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 20,828,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USAR shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Benchmark started coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on USA Rare Earth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on USA Rare Earth from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Rare Earth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

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USA Rare Earth Stock Down 1.5%

Insider Activity at USA Rare Earth

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.05.

In other USA Rare Earth news, Director Michael Blitzer purchased 100,000 shares of USA Rare Earth stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 847,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,170,400. The trade was a 13.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Trabuco purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,380. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in USA Rare Earth by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 10,448.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

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USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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