Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Shares Down 9% – Time to Sell?

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) was down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.16. Approximately 4,512,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,964,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Key Unusual Machines News

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UMAC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Unusual Machines in a report on Monday, March 9th. ThinkEquity upgraded shares of Unusual Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JonesTrading began coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Unusual Machines Stock Down 7.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 22.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unusual Machines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Unusual Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Unusual Machines by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Unusual Machines by 7,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Unusual Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Unusual Machines Company Profile

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Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022. Unusual Machines, Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

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