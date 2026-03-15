U.S. Vegan Climate ETF (BATS:VEGN) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

U.S. Vegan Climate ETF (BATS:VEGN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.17 and last traded at $58.21. Approximately 2,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

U.S. Vegan Climate ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $125.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Get U.S. Vegan Climate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Vegan Climate ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Vegan Climate ETF stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Vegan Climate ETF (BATS:VEGN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.06% of U.S. Vegan Climate ETF worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About U.S. Vegan Climate ETF

The US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the US Vegan Climate index. The fund seeks to track a principles-based index of U.S. equities weighted by market-cap. VEGN was launched on Sep 9, 2019 and is managed by Beyond.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Vegan Climate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Vegan Climate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.