TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.90. 939,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,127,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded TuHURA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

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TuHURA Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuHURA Biosciences

The company has a market cap of $115.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,269,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TuHURA Biosciences by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54,051 shares during the period. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TuHURA Biosciences

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TuHURA Biosciences is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics using high‐dimensional proteomics. The company’s core mission is to translate complex protein signatures into actionable drug targets across a range of disease areas. By integrating proteomic data with advanced computational analytics, TuHURA aims to bridge the gap between molecular disease understanding and the development of first‐in‐class therapies.

At the heart of TuHURA’s approach is its proprietary platform, which leverages multiplexed protein profiling to generate rich phenotypic maps of disease states.

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