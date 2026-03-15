TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) Shares Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.6499. Approximately 323,058 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 96,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TruGolf in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TruGolf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Report on TRUG
TruGolf Stock Performance
About TruGolf
TruGolf, Inc is a technology company specializing in golf simulation and indoor entertainment solutions. The company designs and manufactures advanced golf simulator hardware that captures swing data and ball flight metrics, allowing users to experience realistic play on virtual renditions of world-renowned golf courses. TruGolf’s integrated systems combine high-speed cameras, infrared sensors and proprietary software to deliver real-time feedback for both recreational and instructional purposes.
In addition to its hardware offerings, TruGolf develops immersive simulation software that features detailed 3D course graphics, customizable practice modes and multiplayer functionality.
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