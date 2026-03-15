Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$34.31 million during the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 2.93%.

Tree Island Steel Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of TSE TSL opened at C$2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.97. Tree Island Steel has a 1 year low of C$2.37 and a 1 year high of C$3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.71.

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Tree Island Steel Company Profile

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Tree Island Steel Ltd operates in the steel business. It is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of steel wire and related products for a range of applications. It offers products such as bulk nails, stucco reinforcing products, concrete reinforcing mesh, fencing, and other fabricated wire products. The firm groups its products into the following: Industrial, Commercial, Agricultural, Construction, and Residential Construction. Key revenue is derived from the Industrial segment. The products are offered under Tree Island, Halsteel, K-Lath, True spec, Toughstrand, and Stucco-rite brands.

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