Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Brean Capital

Brean Capital initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRV. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Travelers Companies from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.33.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $302.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $230.43 and a twelve month high of $313.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 15.98%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total value of $3,127,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 117,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,366,997. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 55,733 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.70, for a total value of $16,424,515.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 260,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,718,956.30. This trade represents a 17.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 92,845 shares of company stock valued at $27,239,631 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 134.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.