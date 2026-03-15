Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGS. Zacks Research downgraded Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

NYSE TGS opened at $30.79 on Friday. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,929,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,900,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 84.7% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

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Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) is an Argentina‐based midstream energy company principally engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas. Established in 1992 following the privatization of the state‐owned gas utility, TGS operates one of the country’s largest pipeline networks, carrying gas from production basins in the Neuquén and Golfo San Jorge regions to major consumption markets in Buenos Aires and beyond. The company’s infrastructure supports both domestic supply and export volumes bound for neighboring countries.

In addition to its core pipeline business, TGS maintains a significant gas processing division that extracts natural gas liquids (NGL) and produces liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other by‐products.

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