Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Purchased by Cat Rock Capital Management LP

Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 111.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $29,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, CEO Michael Lisman bought 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,284.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,047.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,403.34. This trade represents a 41.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total value of $5,576,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,712. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,548 shares of company stock worth $162,754,991. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,213.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,344.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,322.83. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,584.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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