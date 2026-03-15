TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Up 31.9% in February

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 76,085 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the February 12th total of 57,705 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,406 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,406 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOP Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOP. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TOP Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in TOP Financial Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

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TOP Financial Group Stock Performance

TOP stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. TOP Financial Group has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group ( NASDAQ:TOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter.

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TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures.

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