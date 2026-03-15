Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.48 and traded as high as $42.51. Tootsie Roll Industries shares last traded at $42.4170, with a volume of 170,919 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Up 2.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 13.81%.The business had revenue of $196.28 million for the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,164,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,281,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,084,000 after acquiring an additional 34,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based confectionery company best known for producing Tootsie Rolls and Tootsie Pops. Headquartered in Chicago, the company manufactures a broad range of candy products, including fruit-flavored chews, gummies, mints and gum, under a portfolio of well-recognized brands. Its offerings are sold through mass-market retailers, convenience stores, specialty shops and vending channels.

The company traces its origins to 1896 when confectioner Leo Hirschfeld invented the Tootsie Roll in New York City.

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