Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.20% of Toll Brothers worth $159,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 51.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,187,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,625,000 after buying an additional 1,763,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,745,000 after buying an additional 39,987 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,304 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,011,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,586,000 after acquiring an additional 78,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $154,782,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $581,586.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 118,680 shares in the company, valued at $17,407,982.40. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $7,237,508.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 321,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,535,887.52. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE TOL opened at $136.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.63. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Toll Brothers News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Toll Brothers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly cash dividend 4% to $0.26/share (sixth consecutive year of increases), reinforcing shareholder returns and signaling healthy cash flow. Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend

Board raised the quarterly cash dividend 4% to $0.26/share (sixth consecutive year of increases), reinforcing shareholder returns and signaling healthy cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Broker commentary highlights valuation attractiveness — Truist called attention to Toll Brothers’ valuation, which can attract value-oriented buyers given the company’s earnings and dividend. Truist highlights attractive valuation for Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Broker commentary highlights valuation attractiveness — Truist called attention to Toll Brothers’ valuation, which can attract value-oriented buyers given the company’s earnings and dividend. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and price targets remain mostly bullish (multiple Buy/Outperform ratings and a median 6‑month target above the current price), supporting upside potential if fundamentals continue. Analyst coverage

Analyst sentiment and price targets remain mostly bullish (multiple Buy/Outperform ratings and a median 6‑month target above the current price), supporting upside potential if fundamentals continue. Positive Sentiment: Product pipeline expansion — Toll unveiled two new luxury townhome designs at Cross Kirkland Towns and opened/announced several new communities and model-home sales across key markets, supporting future revenue and presales. Toll Brothers Unveils Two Brand-New Home Designs at Cross Kirkland Towns

Product pipeline expansion — Toll unveiled two new luxury townhome designs at Cross Kirkland Towns and opened/announced several new communities and model-home sales across key markets, supporting future revenue and presales. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved the board slate, auditor and pay at the annual meeting — clears governance overhang but is a one-time procedural item. Toll Brothers Shareholders Back Board, Auditor and Pay

Shareholders approved the board slate, auditor and pay at the annual meeting — clears governance overhang but is a one-time procedural item. Neutral Sentiment: Hedge fund and institutional activity is mixed — large additions by some firms but sizeable reductions by others, producing ambiguous near-term flows. Institutional holdings

Hedge fund and institutional activity is mixed — large additions by some firms but sizeable reductions by others, producing ambiguous near-term flows. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: recent open‑market sales by executives (including the CEO) have been reported, which can create short-term selling pressure and investor concern. Toll Brothers Unveils New Luxury Home Designs at Cross Kirkland Towns in Washington

Insider selling: recent open‑market sales by executives (including the CEO) have been reported, which can create short-term selling pressure and investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation headwinds — the stock is trading below its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages, which can trigger momentum selling and caution among technical traders. Technical indicators

Technical/valuation headwinds — the stock is trading below its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages, which can trigger momentum selling and caution among technical traders. Negative Sentiment: Product pricing and market mix risk: new offerings are luxury-priced (e.g., Cross Kirkland starting at ~$1.2M), which limits buyer pool and makes sales more sensitive to local economic or rate headwinds. Pricing risk

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.