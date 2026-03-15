Tiah Norton Reppas Sells 6,250 Shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) CAO Tiah Norton Reppas sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $10,062.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938.24. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

Sphere 3D stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $5.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.79.

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Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 167.47% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sphere 3D Corp. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 71,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24,424 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Sphere 3D by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

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Sphere 3D Corporation is a technology company specializing in virtualization, containerization and data management solutions. The company develops software and appliance-based offerings designed to simplify the deployment, mobility and orchestration of applications and data across on-premises, private cloud and public cloud environments. Its platforms enable organizations to consolidate IT infrastructure, improve resource utilization and accelerate application delivery without extensive re-engineering of legacy systems.

Among its key products is the Glassware platform, which allows enterprises to containerize Windows and Linux applications for delivery to virtually any endpoint without needing native software installs.

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