Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.1% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $36,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 32,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.5%

TMO stock opened at $463.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.70%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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