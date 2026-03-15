The Western Union Company (WU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 31st

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Western Union has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 50.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

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Western Union Stock Performance

WU stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.51. Western Union has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.

About Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Western Union had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

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Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

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