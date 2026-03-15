The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG Stock Position Reduced by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,608,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148,305 shares during the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for about 0.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $205,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 156.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $3,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,167,641 shares in the company, valued at $874,331,362.40. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer purchased 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,507.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,032.80. This trade represents a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 2.2%

SMG stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.96. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $72.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.27. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.59%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

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