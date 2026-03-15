The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1,552.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,629 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $63,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Evercore dropped their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus cut their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $338.84 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $337.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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