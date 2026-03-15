The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on March 24th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GDV opened at $27.32 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE: GDV) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized in 1993 and based in Rye, New York. Managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC—a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc—the trust seeks to provide a high level of current dividend income while preserving prospects for capital appreciation. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and attracts investors looking for regular distributions and potential long-term total return.

The trust’s primary investment focus is on dividend-paying common stocks of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.