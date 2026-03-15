The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,425 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $84,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,131,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,888,000 after buying an additional 80,591 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $16,879,801.80. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at $54,999,049.40. This represents a 23.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at $46,985,397.30. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,568 shares of company stock worth $42,639,058. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.

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About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

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