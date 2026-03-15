The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,368 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $35,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,585,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,471,840,000 after purchasing an additional 403,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,464,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,611,672,000 after purchasing an additional 531,329 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,035,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,479,000 after purchasing an additional 815,625 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,646,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,600,000 after purchasing an additional 269,898 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after buying an additional 2,174,381 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $107.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,859.40. The trade was a 72.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $16,879,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,999,049.40. This represents a 23.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 415,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,639,058 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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