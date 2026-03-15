Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Position Decreased by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $60,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4%

TXN opened at $190.78 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,838.60. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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