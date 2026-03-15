Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO Holdings Raised by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.17% of Terreno Realty worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 67,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,885,000 after acquiring an additional 84,305 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 63.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. iA Financial set a $75.00 target price on Terreno Realty in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO opened at $62.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $67.70.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.72 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 84.51% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

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