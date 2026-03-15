Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.73 and traded as high as $27.24. Teradata shares last traded at $26.5640, with a volume of 1,288,304 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TDC. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

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Teradata Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.49 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 81.80%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other Teradata news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,429.08. The trade was a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock sold 61,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,497,577.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,354,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,899,896.04. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Teradata by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 142,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 89.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 95,777 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 22.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

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Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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