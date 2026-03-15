Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Teads Holding Co. (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.7616 and last traded at $0.7544. Approximately 394,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 532,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7485.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Teads in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teads in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

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Teads Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Teads had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 39.76%.The firm had revenue of $352.24 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teads

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teads during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Teads in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Teads in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teads during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teads during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

About Teads

(Get Free Report)

Teads is a global digital media platform specializing in outstream video advertising and high-impact display formats. Founded in 2007 and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker TEAD, the company connects advertisers, agencies and publishers through a programmatic marketplace designed to maximize brand engagement across desktop, mobile and connected TV. Teads offers proprietary ad formats such as inRead, outstream expansion units and seamless mobile placements that activate only when visible to the user, helping clients optimize viewability and attention metrics without relying on traditional pre-roll or banner placements.

The Teads platform leverages data-driven targeting and machine learning to serve personalized creative in real time.

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