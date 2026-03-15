TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Holdings Lowered by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,228,405 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 3.3% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of TE Connectivity worth $441,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $199.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.82. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total value of $2,197,908.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,608,736.62. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,486.10. The trade was a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,945 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,616. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEL

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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