TaskUs, Inc. $TASK Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,237 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.13% of TaskUs worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,325,000. Think Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 14.8% in the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 3,734,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,593,000 after acquiring an additional 481,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 39.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,431,000 after acquiring an additional 435,892 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at $7,215,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $5,028,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TaskUs Stock Performance

TaskUs stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TaskUs Announces Dividend

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $312.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.68 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $3.65 per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TASK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $16.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of TaskUs to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TaskUs

TaskUs Profile

(Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

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