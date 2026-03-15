T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,428,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 285,480 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $342,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $25,000. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

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T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.4%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $217.39 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $272.60. The stock has a market cap of $239.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $233.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $268.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,080,974.78. This represents a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,501.80. The trade was a 76.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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