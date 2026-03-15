Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSREY shares. Citigroup cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th.

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Swiss Re Stock Down 0.4%

About Swiss Re

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

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Swiss Re (OTCMKTS: SSREY) is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded in 1863, the firm provides risk transfer and insurance solutions to insurers, reinsurers, and large corporations worldwide. Its core activities encompass reinsurance for property & casualty and life & health lines, as well as tailored corporate insurance products designed to protect complex commercial and industrial risks.

Swiss Re’s product offering spans treaty and facultative reinsurance, structured reinsurance solutions, and capital markets–linked risk transfer such as insurance‑linked securities.

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