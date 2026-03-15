Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.57 and traded as low as $10.57. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

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About Swedish Match AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Swedish Match AB (publ) is a Stockholm‐based manufacturer and distributor of tobacco and nicotine products, as well as smoking‐related accessories. The company is publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm and its American depositary receipts are quoted on the OTCMKTS under the symbol SWMAY. With a heritage dating back to a 1915 merger of several Swedish tobacco and match manufacturers, Swedish Match has built a global footprint in smokeless tobacco, cigars, matches and lighters.

The company’s core business activities are organized around four main product categories: snus and nicotine pouches, chewing tobacco, cigars and smoking tobacco, and matches and lighters.

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