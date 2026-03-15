Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT) Short Interest Down 43.1% in February

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 60,522 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 12th total of 106,308 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,787 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 80,787 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3%

SAMT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. 44,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.85. Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40.

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Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%.

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (SAMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks that seeks to outperform the broader market by providing exposure to multiple macro-thematic market trends. SAMT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Strategas.

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