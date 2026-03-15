Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

Several brokerages have commented on STN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Stantec Price Performance

STN stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stantec has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $114.51.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 23.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 410,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 281,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 31,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,873,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 152,170 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 94.2% in the second quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 64.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,494,000 after buying an additional 161,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm’s service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

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