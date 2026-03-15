StandX DUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DUSD)

StandX DUSD (DUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. One StandX DUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001392 BTC on exchanges. StandX DUSD has a market cap of $100.16 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of StandX DUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StandX DUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,709.05 or 0.99875401 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StandX DUSD Token Profile

StandX DUSD’s launch date was April 8th, 2025. StandX DUSD’s total supply is 100,238,456 tokens. StandX DUSD’s official Twitter account is @standx_official. The official website for StandX DUSD is standx.com. The official message board for StandX DUSD is docs.standx.com/blog.

StandX DUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StandX DUSD (DUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StandX DUSD has a current supply of 100,234,661.309815. The last known price of StandX DUSD is 0.99909265 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,515,192.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://standx.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StandX DUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StandX DUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StandX DUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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