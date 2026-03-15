SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $4.09. SRC Energy shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 20,975,300 shares traded.

SRC Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

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About SRC Energy

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SRC Energy is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional resource plays in Colorado’s Niobrara core. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company’s operations are concentrated in the Wattenberg Field within Weld County, where it has assembled a contiguous acreage position to support multi-well pad development and optimized drilling programs.

The company’s core activities span the full life cycle of onshore resource development, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling and completion operations, production optimization and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

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