Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 23,352 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the February 12th total of 13,589 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,962 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,962 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Gold Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGDM. Asset One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,836,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 40,947 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $1,650,000.

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Sprott Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.90. The stock had a trading volume of 71,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,875. The stock has a market cap of $746.28 million, a PE ratio of -1,263.01 and a beta of 0.44. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.77.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 75.0%. Sprott Gold Miners ETF’s payout ratio is presently -470.18%.

(Get Free Report)

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

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