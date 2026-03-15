Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.1579.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,104,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,223,000 after buying an additional 1,721,495 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 7,971,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,844,000 after acquiring an additional 129,276 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 560.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 542,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the second quarter valued at $19,305,000.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $32.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $432.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.59 million. Sportradar Group’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

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Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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