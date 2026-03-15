SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 147,652 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 12th total of 203,088 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,840 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 77,840 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSW. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Pincus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

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SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,024. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.03. The stock has a market cap of $287.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.19. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $137.55 and a one year high of $205.76.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

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