SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Short Interest Update

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 96,149 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the February 12th total of 62,177 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 585,885 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 585,885 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Trading Down 1.0%

SPUS stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 565,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,283. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.04. SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

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SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPUS. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 100,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter.

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The SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (SPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Shariah Industry Exclusions index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are Sharia-compliant. SPUS was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

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