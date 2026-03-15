South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.4286.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOBO. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of South Bow from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of South Bow from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on South Bow from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on South Bow
Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Bow
South Bow Price Performance
Shares of South Bow stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. South Bow has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $34.01.
South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.57 million. South Bow had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that South Bow will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
South Bow Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. South Bow’s payout ratio is 96.15%.
About South Bow
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than South Bow
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.