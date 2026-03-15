SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 182,807 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 12th total of 226,049 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,033 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 90,033 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of SOPH stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a market cap of $315.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.13.
SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Research analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOPH. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SOPHiA GENETICS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on SOPHiA GENETICS
About SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.
The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.
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