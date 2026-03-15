SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 182,807 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 12th total of 226,049 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,033 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 90,033 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SOPH stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a market cap of $315.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.13.

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SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Research analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,871 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,636 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,708,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 441,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter worth about $2,009,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOPH. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SOPHiA GENETICS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

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About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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