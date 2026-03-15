Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Sonos in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th.

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Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Sonos has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $545.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,559,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,841,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,710,993.24. This trade represents a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,911,562 shares of company stock valued at $43,836,317 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonos

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,658,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 459,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 255,982 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sonos by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company’s core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

Further Reading

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