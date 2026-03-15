Sonoco Products Company $SON Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,932 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $115,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 415.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,489,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,237.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 329.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 50,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE SON opened at $53.34 on Friday. Sonoco Products Company has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Sonoco Products

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $89,152.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,769.03. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.