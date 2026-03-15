Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in February

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 423,810 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the February 12th total of 668,998 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 990 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 428.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 990 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 428.1 days.

Solvay Price Performance

OTCMKTS SVYSF opened at $30.79 on Friday. Solvay has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60.

Get Solvay alerts:

About Solvay

(Get Free Report)

Solvay SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. Founded in 1863 by Ernest and Alfred Solvay, the firm initially gained prominence for its development of an innovative ammonia-soda process for soda ash production. Over more than a century and a half, Solvay has expanded its portfolio through targeted research, acquisitions and strategic divestments, cementing its position as a leading supplier to a diverse range of industrial markets.

The company’s activities are organized into two primary business segments: Advanced Materials and Advanced Formulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.