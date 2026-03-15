Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) & DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Financial Comparison

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) and Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DRDGOLD and Solgold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Solgold N/A -26.92% -12.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DRDGOLD and Solgold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $433.84 million 6.02 $123.57 million N/A N/A Solgold N/A N/A -$36.25 million ($0.01) -37.40

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Solgold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DRDGOLD and Solgold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 2 1 3.33 Solgold 0 0 0 0 0.00

DRDGOLD presently has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.93%. Given DRDGOLD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Solgold.

Risk & Volatility

DRDGOLD has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solgold has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.7% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Solgold on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DRDGOLD

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DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited is a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

About Solgold

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SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Solomon Gold plc and changed its name to SolGold plc in May 2012. SolGold Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

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