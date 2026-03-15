Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 373,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.11% of Snowflake worth $84,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 4,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

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Snowflake Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE SNOW opened at $178.60 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.10 and a 1 year high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.67 and a 200 day moving average of $221.37.

Trending Headlines about Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake reported robust product momentum: product revenues rose to $1.22B in Q4 and management is guiding Q1 FY27 revenue growth of ~27% YoY — a clear near‑term revenue catalyst supporting upside expectations. Read More.

Snowflake reported robust product momentum: product revenues rose to $1.22B in Q4 and management is guiding Q1 FY27 revenue growth of ~27% YoY — a clear near‑term revenue catalyst supporting upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Canaccord and other firms continue to show conviction (consensus target ~ $240 per the note), keeping a majority of covering analysts constructive and implying material upside versus current levels. Read More.

Analyst bullishness — Canaccord and other firms continue to show conviction (consensus target ~ $240 per the note), keeping a majority of covering analysts constructive and implying material upside versus current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI and market positioning — Multiple pieces (company research, Forbes/industry coverage, and a study highlighting India as an early GenAI adopter) reinforce Snowflake’s role as the “AI data cloud” provider, supporting longer‑term TAM expansion and customer adoption. Read More.

AI and market positioning — Multiple pieces (company research, Forbes/industry coverage, and a study highlighting India as an early GenAI adopter) reinforce Snowflake’s role as the “AI data cloud” provider, supporting longer‑term TAM expansion and customer adoption. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market interest and background analysis — Zacks and other outlets note Snowflake is a trending stock and provide refreshers on financials and use cases; useful context for traders but not immediate catalysts. Read More.

Market interest and background analysis — Zacks and other outlets note Snowflake is a trending stock and provide refreshers on financials and use cases; useful context for traders but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate — Analysts and commentators (e.g., Seeking Alpha) acknowledge strong growth but flag that valuation is not cheap, suggesting upside depends on execution and margin improvement. Read More.

Valuation debate — Analysts and commentators (e.g., Seeking Alpha) acknowledge strong growth but flag that valuation is not cheap, suggesting upside depends on execution and margin improvement. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Litigation wave — Multiple law firms have filed or announced notices related to a securities class period and April 27 lead‑plaintiff deadlines; proliferation of claims raises legal and financial overhang risk. Read More.

Litigation wave — Multiple law firms have filed or announced notices related to a securities class period and April 27 lead‑plaintiff deadlines; proliferation of claims raises legal and financial overhang risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider/director selling — Recent Form 4 disclosures show sales by senior management and a director (including Frank Slootman and EVP Christian Kleinerman); media linked these trades to near‑term selling pressure. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $100,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 501,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,554,777.40. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $372,542.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,676,481.52. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 713,732 shares of company stock worth $144,510,676 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Snowflake from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $285.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

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About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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