Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Stock Price Up 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 160,402 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 88,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SDHC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

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Smith Douglas Homes Stock Up 11.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $650.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $260.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.09 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. Analysts forecast that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conifer Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 1,433,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after buying an additional 581,794 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 331,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 91,292 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,249,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,525 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

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