Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

SLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Simulations Plus Stock Up 0.9%

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,157 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 775,704 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,898.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 457,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 434,275 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 569,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 319,301 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $250.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 81.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simulations Plus

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Simulations Plus, Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) specializes in advanced modeling and simulation software tailored to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical industries. The company’s flagship products include ADMET Predictor, a quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) tool for predicting absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion and toxicity properties, and GastroPlus, a physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling platform for simulating drug absorption and pharmacokinetics.

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