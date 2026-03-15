Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
SLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd.
Read Our Latest Report on Simulations Plus
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Simulations Plus Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $250.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.17.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 81.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) specializes in advanced modeling and simulation software tailored to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical industries. The company’s flagship products include ADMET Predictor, a quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) tool for predicting absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion and toxicity properties, and GastroPlus, a physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling platform for simulating drug absorption and pharmacokinetics.
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