Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,416 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the February 12th total of 3,776 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Silex Systems Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Silex Systems stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. Silex Systems has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $35.50.

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Silex Systems Company Profile

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Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY) is an Australian‐based technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of laser‐based separation processes and precision laser systems. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Sydney, the company leverages proprietary photonic and laser expertise to address niche applications in the nuclear fuel cycle, microfabrication and advanced manufacturing sectors. Its core focus lies in the SILEX laser isotope separation technology, which offers higher efficiency and lower energy consumption compared with conventional centrifuge or diffusion methods for uranium enrichment.

The SILEX process was developed through a series of research collaborations and scale‐up demonstrations, culminating in a commercial agreement with Global Laser Enrichment (GLE), a joint venture formed to pursue deployment in the United States.

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