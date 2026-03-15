Short Interest in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Declines By 32.0%

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,651,869 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the February 12th total of 2,429,792 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,274,004 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,274,004 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veris Residential

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,875,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Veris Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,504,000. H 2 Credit Manager LP grew its position in Veris Residential by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 5,472,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Veris Residential by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 620,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,720,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Veris Residential in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veris Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Veris Residential Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:VRE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. Veris Residential has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Veris Residential had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veris Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc (NYSE: VRE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and management of high-quality, Class A multifamily residential communities. As a pure-play residential REIT, Veris Residential offers a range of apartment homes designed to appeal to both urban and suburban renters seeking modern living spaces enhanced with amenities and services.

The company’s portfolio consists of contemporary apartment buildings that feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

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