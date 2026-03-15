Short Interest in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Decreases By 20.6%

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,199,366 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 12th total of 1,510,648 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,299,813 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,299,813 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $4,052,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,441,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.41 and its 200 day moving average is $192.20. The company has a market cap of $162.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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