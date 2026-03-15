Short Interest in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Grows By 58.9%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 37,836 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the February 12th total of 23,810 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 356,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, urban-gro presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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urban-gro Price Performance

NASDAQ UGRO opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.88. urban-gro has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($9.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On urban-gro

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in urban-gro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of urban-gro worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro

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Urban-gro, Inc is a provider of cultivation solutions for the regulated cannabis and controlled environment agriculture markets. The company specializes in engineering, procurement and construction management for both indoor and greenhouse facilities. Its core offerings include professional-grade horticultural lighting systems, fertigation and nutrient distribution equipment, HVAC and environmental control solutions, as well as site assessment and project implementation services designed to optimize plant health and yield.

Complementing its hardware solutions, Urban-gro offers the Emerald Platform, a cloud-based monitoring and management software suite.

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